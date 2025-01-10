My twitter account was deactivated December 18 but remains up to view. This is the second time Twitter has taken my account @NassMeryl away, but this time the account remains visible while my access to it has been denied.

One moment I was attempting to upload a tweet and suddenly flick!—I was in an old account (@nass_meryl) which I only use on my phone, rarely. It has 1/10th the number of followers and many fewer sites I am following. This account appeared suddenly on my computer’s screen, replacing my main account (@NassMeryl) while I was in the midst of trying to post a comment.

The sudden switch from one account to another—without me changing any tab or window—happened right after I tried to post 2 tweets that would not upload, (about bird flu) which usually means to me that someone at X didn’t like them. Someone who is acting for the Blob and does not want my bird flu messages getting either “speech” nor “reach.” (X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino came up with that quip to justify throttling posts.)

And while my blue check remains visible next to the profile for my locked-out account, I cannot use it nor access a paid subscription.

Later I received the following message from Twitter, which if anything confirms that I had never previously used the minor twitter account on my computer.

The thing is, I did not log in to that account. Someone or some algorithm switched me into this other account instantaneously, with no login effort from me, as they switched off access to my normal account. Sending me no notice or explanation.

The account I was expelled from was @NassMeryl and this account is @nass_meryl. Someone knew what they were doing. Did this ever happen to anyone else?