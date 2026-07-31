Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4h

Thank you!

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
3h

"Covid Was Premeditated Murder & Vaccination Is Not Immunisation, It’s Extermination." Quoting the good resurch doctor - Judy Mikovits, who worked under the Evil Dr. Fauci

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