My 5 minutes on Fauci:

https://next.frame.io/share/549324de-56cd-4374-8785-33870b24c979/view/b65c84f6-18c6-49d3-af20-5c8d5f8a1c93

The entire MAHA Media Hub show on July 29:

Fauci, the Fifth Amendment & the COVID Reckoning | MAHA Action Media Hub

WVOM interview

https://www.wvomfm.com/episode/rewind-07-30-dr-meryl-nass-1300/

The interview with Steve Robinson and friends at the Maine Wire is not up yet.