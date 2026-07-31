I spoke about Fauci's history for the MAHA Media Hub and did 2 radio interviews yesterday
My 5 minutes on Fauci:
https://next.frame.io/share/549324de-56cd-4374-8785-33870b24c979/view/b65c84f6-18c6-49d3-af20-5c8d5f8a1c93
The entire MAHA Media Hub show on July 29:
Fauci, the Fifth Amendment & the COVID Reckoning | MAHA Action Media Hub
WVOM interview
https://www.wvomfm.com/episode/rewind-07-30-dr-meryl-nass-1300/
The interview with Steve Robinson and friends at the Maine Wire is not up yet.
Thank you!
"Covid Was Premeditated Murder & Vaccination Is Not Immunisation, It’s Extermination." Quoting the good resurch doctor - Judy Mikovits, who worked under the Evil Dr. Fauci