I spoke for 7 minutes yesterday, providing in a nutshell my analysis of the deep state's goal of one world government and how pandemics and vaccines have become critical for that agenda
Go to the video below. You will need to scroll to about the 2/3 mark. My talk runs from 5 hrs 8 minutes through 5 hrs 15 minutes.
The medical Industry started in 1910 with the Flexner Report produced by the Carnegie Foundation and John D. Rockefeller. The report eliminated every health modality, except Rockefeller's patented petroleum-based drugs. He promoted the AMA...getting doctors to join by promising them Higher Incomes and Prestige...nothing about better health. He got his men on the boards of medical schools to change the curriculum and establish drugs as the basis of medicine. His drugs were never tested to even prove they worked. The same can be said of vaccines...They have been traditionally accepted on the word of the vaccine providers...and have never really been honestly tested. Our government and the FDA does no research. They promote industries that will bring in the bucks. The end result: Americans are almost the unhealthiest in the world and spend more on medical treatments than any other country.. How many trillions have been spent on drugs, vaccines and medical treatments....with NO CURES!
Dear Dr Nass,
Thank you for your over the top Chutzpah in calling out what many are afraid to do! Population control, Control in general and One World Government! and weakening the military with these injections!
In our local movie theater last evening, we watched Duty to Disobey - wow, those courageous servicemen and women! (and thank you for your contribution to that movie!) And after, 3 servicemen and one woman spoke - so inspiring. And with the question and answer section, the person filming the live discussion, recommended the audience watch https://theagendafilm.com/ for the WHY, and it's basically what you summed up at that "Feds for Freedom" conference.
Thank you Dr. Nass!