I think I fell for it again--Col. Wilkerson and Nima video I posted yesterday is probably a fake AI. Here is their most recent interview from April 7I am so embarrassed. SORRY!Meryl NassApr 12, 202659276Sharehttps://podcastaddict.com/dialogue-works/episode/22110815459276SharePrevious
I hadn't listened yet anyway. I'll use the new link. It's one thing to catch a *possible* fake and correct it, another completely if you didn't care. No need to be embarrassed. It can happen to any of us.
With all the advances in AI, it's nearly impossible to know what is real and what is not. We all get fooled, and I think it will only increase as time goes on...