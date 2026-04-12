Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
5h

I hadn't listened yet anyway. I'll use the new link. It's one thing to catch a *possible* fake and correct it, another completely if you didn't care. No need to be embarrassed. It can happen to any of us.

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C Hess's avatar
C Hess
5h

With all the advances in AI, it's nearly impossible to know what is real and what is not. We all get fooled, and I think it will only increase as time goes on...

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