John Klar
4h

Fantastic news, Dr. Nass!! Thanks for sharing this.

I'm a devout Christian (and pastor and attorney), but I firmly believe there should be no need for a religious exemption from vaccines -- there should be an "any reason I want" exemption, all the more as we hear daily revelations about government-industry collusion and abuse of science and government agencies to peddle jabs for profit at the expense of human health!! Religious, philosophical, or whatever -- my body, my choice!

Mark Brody
4h

This letter appears likely to be highly impactful. I think the groundwork for it has been laid by all of us pro-science people, not the least of which is you Meryl, who have steadfastly worked to change the climate of opinion on vaccines. What was once "anti-vaccine" ideology just a year or two ago, perhaps less, is now obvious first Amendment rights, according to our government. I like to think having RKF Jr. where he is also has a lot to do with this. Although I'm not counting chickens yet, this could be the death knell for the anti-exemption movement. yahoo!

