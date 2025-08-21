If you don’t have 5 minutes to read the whole letter below, from the Justice Department’s Office of Civil Rights to the state of West Virginia’s health departments (which have been trying to impose vaccine requirements on kids despite an Executive Order preventing it), then just wreathe highlighted sentences.

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/dc-letter-wvhd-vaccines-children-program.pdf

Basically, the brainwashed health department lackeys can either accept religious exemptions to vaccination or lose federal funding that pays for 60-70% of their students’ vaccinations. Do they want an occasional student to be unvaccinated, or do they want most of them to be? The choice is theirs.

California has over 20 times the population of West Virginia, which could lose $1.37 billion in Medicaid funding. How many $billions does California stand to lose? Or Connecticut, New York or Maine?