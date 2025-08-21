I think the Loss of the Religious Exemption to Vaccination may have been solved today.
It is thrilling when our side plays hardball to solve a terrible conundrum like forced vaccinations that are being imposed by certain states.
If you don’t have 5 minutes to read the whole letter below, from the Justice Department’s Office of Civil Rights to the state of West Virginia’s health departments (which have been trying to impose vaccine requirements on kids despite an Executive Order preventing it), then just wreathe highlighted sentences.
https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/dc-letter-wvhd-vaccines-children-program.pdf
Basically, the brainwashed health department lackeys can either accept religious exemptions to vaccination or lose federal funding that pays for 60-70% of their students’ vaccinations. Do they want an occasional student to be unvaccinated, or do they want most of them to be? The choice is theirs.
California has over 20 times the population of West Virginia, which could lose $1.37 billion in Medicaid funding. How many $billions does California stand to lose? Or Connecticut, New York or Maine?
Fantastic news, Dr. Nass!! Thanks for sharing this.
I'm a devout Christian (and pastor and attorney), but I firmly believe there should be no need for a religious exemption from vaccines -- there should be an "any reason I want" exemption, all the more as we hear daily revelations about government-industry collusion and abuse of science and government agencies to peddle jabs for profit at the expense of human health!! Religious, philosophical, or whatever -- my body, my choice!
This letter appears likely to be highly impactful. I think the groundwork for it has been laid by all of us pro-science people, not the least of which is you Meryl, who have steadfastly worked to change the climate of opinion on vaccines. What was once "anti-vaccine" ideology just a year or two ago, perhaps less, is now obvious first Amendment rights, according to our government. I like to think having RKF Jr. where he is also has a lot to do with this. Although I'm not counting chickens yet, this could be the death knell for the anti-exemption movement. yahoo!