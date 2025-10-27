I thought "That Can't Be Peter Daszak spearheading a social media attack to remove RFK, Jr." but actually it is/ Sayer Ji in The Defender
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/look-behind-escalating-fake-grassroots-campaign-take-down-rfk-jr/
It’s a long article so I include only the article’s summary below. For the full article please go to the URL above.
Quick summary
Manufactured “grassroots” campaign: An ostensibly broad coalition of science and public health organizations (some newly minted) has launched a concerted campaign to force the removal of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — including multiple petitions, open letters and a planned protest march in Washington. While presented as a spontaneous uprising of concerned experts and citizens, evidence shows this movement is a carefully orchestrated effort by establishment insiders.
Astroturfing by the old guard: Seven concurrent petitions — prepared by pop-up groups like Stand Up for Science, Physicians for a Healthy Democracy and even the Scientific Advisory Board of a journalism institute — have together claimed to gather over 100,000 signatures demanding RFK Jr.’s ouster. An open letter coordinated via a “Save HHS” campaign was signed by over 6,300 current and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees. Far from independent actions, these efforts are tightly connected, sharing organizers, funding sources and key personnel in what critics call an astroturfed operation rather than genuine grassroots sentiment.
Peter Daszak’s leading role: Peter Daszak, Ph.D. — the embattled zoologist best known for his role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory — has emerged as a central figure in the anti-RFK Jr. coalition. Recently fired from EcoHealth Alliance and facing a loss of government grants, Daszak now sits on the advisory board of the “Science Accountability Institute” and has been vocally leading the charge to impeach or remove Kennedy. He helped organize one of the petitions through his science advisory board and has used social media to rally support (even internationally) for a Nov. 5 “March for Health & Science” to hand-deliver petitions to Congress. Daszak’s high-profile involvement — despite his undisclosed conflicts of interest in past controversies — underscores that this campaign is being driven by figures with deep stakes in silencing RFK Jr.
Backlash of a failing establishment: The aggressive push to oust RFK Jr. comes after years of eroded public trust in health authorities, from the pandemic censorship debacles to policies perceived as overreach. Many Americans see Kennedy as a champion of transparency and medical freedom, and his appointment as U.S. health secretary (under a new administration) signaled a threat to entrenched interests. Now, the very institutions and personalities whose credibility plummeted are scrambling to retaliate and reclaim the narrative. Observers argue that this “grassroots” revolt is in fact a desperate, top-down effort — an attempt by the old guard to manufacture consent and remove a reformer who is exposing their failures. Ironically, this astroturf offensive may only validate RFK Jr.’s warnings about the nexus of bureaucratic power and corporate influence trying to crush dissent.
The pigs don’t want their honey pot to disappear! Go RFK Jr!
I’ve read the research over these post -Covid vaccine years, no one should question RFK Jr. he has had 500 suits over these issues where people were injured. And he won. Read his book before your throw stones.