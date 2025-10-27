https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/look-behind-escalating-fake-grassroots-campaign-take-down-rfk-jr/

It’s a long article so I include only the article’s summary below. For the full article please go to the URL above.

Quick summary

Manufactured “grassroots” campaign: An ostensibly broad coalition of science and public health organizations (some newly minted) has launched a concerted campaign to force the removal of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — including multiple petitions, open letters and a planned protest march in Washington. While presented as a spontaneous uprising of concerned experts and citizens, evidence shows this movement is a carefully orchestrated effort by establishment insiders.

Astroturfing by the old guard: Seven concurrent petitions — prepared by pop-up groups like Stand Up for Science, Physicians for a Healthy Democracy and even the Scientific Advisory Board of a journalism institute — have together claimed to gather over 100,000 signatures demanding RFK Jr.’s ouster. An open letter coordinated via a “Save HHS” campaign was signed by over 6,300 current and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees. Far from independent actions, these efforts are tightly connected, sharing organizers, funding sources and key personnel in what critics call an astroturfed operation rather than genuine grassroots sentiment.

Peter Daszak’s leading role: Peter Daszak, Ph.D. — the embattled zoologist best known for his role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory — has emerged as a central figure in the anti-RFK Jr. coalition. Recently fired from EcoHealth Alliance and facing a loss of government grants, Daszak now sits on the advisory board of the “Science Accountability Institute” and has been vocally leading the charge to impeach or remove Kennedy. He helped organize one of the petitions through his science advisory board and has used social media to rally support (even internationally) for a Nov. 5 “March for Health & Science” to hand-deliver petitions to Congress. Daszak’s high-profile involvement — despite his undisclosed conflicts of interest in past controversies — underscores that this campaign is being driven by figures with deep stakes in silencing RFK Jr.