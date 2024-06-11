Share this postI tried to explain that this was about taking Justice Alito down, and this a.m. I am confronted with more evidence of itmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI tried to explain that this was about taking Justice Alito down, and this a.m. I am confronted with more evidence of itThe Dem-globalist-totalitarian cabal sees the 6-3 Court (6 were installed by R Presidents, 3 by D) as something that could stand in their wayMeryl NassJun 11, 202497Share this postI tried to explain that this was about taking Justice Alito down, and this a.m. I am confronted with more evidence of itmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Sharehttps://www.theepochtimes.com/us/sen-whitehouse-probes-justice-alitos-interview-with-wsj-566608497Share this postI tried to explain that this was about taking Justice Alito down, and this a.m. I am confronted with more evidence of itmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23SharePreviousNext
It would be nice if the Supreme Court would simply take up one of the election fraud cases, and actually rule on it. That would be a blow to the cheating Democrats. Of course, they would all have to overrule corrupt Roberts blocking the way…
Thank God for the Epoch Times.