The Cradle of Liberty refers to Faneuil Hall, where early plans were made to oppose the British and carry out a Revolution. It is a happening place, beautifully (but very commercially) refurbished for the US’s 200th birthday in 1976. One of my kids used to be a street performer on the plaza outside Faneuil Hall, as the location has become a major tourist attraction. There is an open air market Fridays and Saturdays which has gone on forever. You can buy cheap produce or fish there. And inside the historic buildings are stalls with tourist trinkets and some eateries.

The building was donated to the people of Boston by Peter Faneuil in 1742. Wasn’t that generous of him, and handy for the rebellious colonists?

Faneuil made his fortune in the slave trades. I was not aware until this week that native Americans were also (in addition to Africans) captured and turned into slaves, sometimes being shipped to Caribbean plantations. Presumably to make it harder to escape back to their homes. Slavery has been a thing since at least Biblical times. We call it human trafficking now, and it always applied to other people who generally look different. They say there are slave markets again in Libya. Domestic servants hired to work in the Arabian Peninsula who managed to escape tell tales of slavery.

My point is that slavery has been perfectly acceptable in many (probably most) human societies over a very long stretch of time. It is not really a big leap for current “elites” to think it is OK, and to be steering society in that direction. Some of our “elites” may already own slaves (or worse) for all we know.

___________________

There is a large Tyrannosaurus outside the Museum of Science. He sports a red bandaid on his shoulder, or whatever the T. Rex equivalent of a shoulder is. A tour guide noted this was for his COVID shot—of course it was. The museum bosses must have to keep replacing it, and deciding over and over again that this is a good idea. Don’t they know the “pandemic” is over? Don’t they comprehend this is propaganda to sandbag children to do something that will only cause them harm?

When will the cradle of American medicine wake the heck up? I am not sure it will. Biotech $billions grease the immense wealth and massive construction in Boston-Cambridge. My hotel was surrounded by Pharma companies. Google was right across the street. They cannot let go of the potential fortunes in mRNA and similar products.

I finally understood that creating pretty simple molecules, if you can hit it just right, can make a young PhD or MD a zillionaire. The specter of hitting it big with monoclonal antibodies, vaccine antigens or adjuvants, or all sorts of things is simply irresistible… the venture capitalists are lying in wait… the CrispR machines are everywhere… and as long as the US government does not apply price controls to medications, the sky is the limit. Thousands or tens of thousands of $dollars per dose….

Is Boston the cradle of American medicine? Or is it the whore of American medicine now?

And I came across this piece of woke research nonsense at the MIT Museum. Let’s hope the Trump administration pulls all their grants! This is what sharp minds are being encouraged to study, and paid well to do. My take is that the elites want to bankrupt us while bankrupting the minds of the youth, so they can’t distinguish between useful and useless “knowledge.” And wedding these children to buzzwords and buzz concepts that are bereft of any actual foundation. Read the last sentence to see what I mean: