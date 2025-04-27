Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Robert Auld
4h

"...Is there a future for wheat farming and daily bread in a time of climate crisis?"

The author of that sentence has only a tenuous connection to the real world. Whenever I hear climate alarm stuff like this, I want to ask the author, what, exactly, are they expecting to happen in the next 100 years? Are they expecting the seas to rise and swamp all our coastal cities, while all forested and plains areas burn to a crisp? What data are they relying on to forecast such a future?

In the real world, of course, there is no such data. There is, in fact, no climate crisis, nor is one likely. There are environmental problems of course, and we will need to address them. But the kind of vast catastrophe that could wipe out wheat farming from the face of the earth is most unlikely, unless we pull the nuclear war trigger. That would not be a climate crisis, but a crisis of human society--best warded off by addressing the political causes of war.

Rhiannon
5h

Some very interesting observations here-----enjoyed reading this.

