Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
3h

Fun to watch this latest bs, coming on the heels of RFK Jr demanding investigations into SSRIs… DO NOT COMPLY. Disband the criminal cartel called the WHO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
djean111's avatar
djean111
3h

I do not go to a doctor much at all, but when I do there is always a depression screening now. I used to try and explain that things that depressed me needed to be fixed, not glossed over with pills. But now I just am the happiest old lady ever, easier to do that. IMO there is no point at all to answering pretty much any of their questions any more. Just building a database.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture