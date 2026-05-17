I was interviewed on Redacted regarding biolabs, the likelihood of biowarfare, distinguishing between a natural and lab-generated infection, and more
i am on from minute 3 through minute 19
Worth a watch. I tried to use simple language, so I was not always accurate to the letter. (For instance, microorganisms that infect animals and through them, humans are called epizootics—but I did not want to use that kind of language, nor refer to one bacterial cell as a bacterium.)
US officials have gone into overdrive attempting to explain away the existence of the biolabs. Robert Pope, the director of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, a 30-year-old Defense Department program, has admitted that the labs could release “dangerous pathogens.”
Here is the list of the BIOLABS WARFARE. Putin is on our side. He is fighting the Cabal and it's a good thing since our military don't do it here.
Mario
...However, The internet sleuths archived the information before it could be memory-holed forever.
Here is a list of the biolabs:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170130193016/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kharkiv-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210511164310/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-luhansk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210506053014/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-vinnitsa-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170207122550/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kherson-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170223011502/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-ternopil-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170202040923/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-dl-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170201004446/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-rdvl-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20161230143004/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-eidss.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210506212717/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-pathogen-asset-control.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170207153023/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-rdvl_eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170211022339/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/kiev-ivm-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
Why RFK Jr.’s New Book Is Required Reading for those Seeking the Truth about State-Funded Bioweapons
By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon
Adam Garrie
Nov 29, 2023
https://www.themahareport.com/p/the-terrifying-and-inconvenient-truths