I was really impressed with this talk by James Lindsay on the US culture war
We were both speakers in Alaska in late October, the audio wasn't working well, and then he stood up and gave this speech, without notes
https://rumble.com/v5vsu15-dr.-james-lindsay-keynote-speaker-alaskans-4-personal-freedom-conference.html
How to define the people in society who do not comply as the enemy. And when things go wrong you set things up to blame those people, the “enemy.” Things won’t go well for the nation until everyone follows the program. In the US that was getting vaccinated.
The “anti-vaxxer” was designated as the “enemy of the people.”
This is the model used in Communist China and COVID America followed it in lockstep.
The anti-racism agenda was not satisfied with you not being racist. No, you need to have a lifelong commitment to fighting against racism. It wasn’t enough to not be homophobic. You needed to actively support a gay agenda. You were expected to pick a side of may different debates and become a vocal supporter of the right side.
Identity politics are derived from Chinese methods.
DEI education is intended to turn our children into into obedient automatons, by making them question themselves and distrust themselves.
It is a thought-provoking speech.
Since usury was allowed by the Catholic church 500 years ago, we have been on a bobsled run to hell, where everything is centralized. The powers that be have long anticipated that, and they set out some time ago to engineer "cooperation" by transforming human nature.
Changing Images of Man - Part 2
GPT Summary - Jessem Guy's Podcast
https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/changing-images-of-man-part-2
But there is no end game for them, they just want to postpone the reckoning and hand the problems off to the next generation.
The Banksters Will Lose The 500 Year Battle
...news from the front
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/the-banksters-will-lose-the-500-year
The Rockefeller Covenant -create an illusion so large, so vast it will escape their perception (matrix) and those who see thru it (anti-vaxxers) will thought of as insane! Wake up to the great deception