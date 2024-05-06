https://entwine.substack.com/p/56-webinar-zoom-link

The way this works, if you would like to participate tonight you will pay a small fee, which goes to pay the cost of staff putting on the program. You will be able to ask me questions. Later the video will be posted and you will be able to watch freely but not interact. Sign up above if interested!

scientia liberia

May 06, 2024

IPAK-EDU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Science Webinar - Dr. Meryl Nass

Time: May 6, 2024 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)