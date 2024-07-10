I will be giving an updated presentation on bird flu this Friday at 6:30 pm for IPAK
It is free but requires preregistration, and you will have the chance to ask questions. Limit 300 attendees.
*** SPECIAL SESSION ***
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
FRIDAY 7/12 @ 6:30pm Eastern
with/ Meryl Nass
“Bird Flu : COVID Redux?”
“Bird flu has been deliberately built up over 20 years as an extremely dangerous threat to humans. It was once a threat, but only to a few chicken farmers. Currently it is no threat at all, and if we were not seeking it out so vigorously, we would probably not even know about it…Once upon a time, this virus did kill a small number of people, but less than 500 people worldwide, cumulatively, over more than 20 years. It has never spread person-to-person.”
The chickens are already forming a resistance to the coming lock downs. The EFC.....Emancipated Fowl Coalition. Godspeed.
The Board of Veterinary Medicine needs to fit test that rooster with a mask. Nostrils are above the beak and they are not beak breathers. No worry, someone from BMG foundation are probably providing start up funding to a company to design these soon to be mandatory countermeasures. Perhaps the company working on capturing cow farts can assist.