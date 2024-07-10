*** SPECIAL SESSION ***

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

FRIDAY 7/12 @ 6:30pm Eastern

with/ Meryl Nass

“Bird Flu : COVID Redux?”

“Bird flu has been deliberately built up over 20 years as an extremely dangerous threat to humans. It was once a threat, but only to a few chicken farmers. Currently it is no threat at all, and if we were not seeking it out so vigorously, we would probably not even know about it…Once upon a time, this virus did kill a small number of people, but less than 500 people worldwide, cumulatively, over more than 20 years. It has never spread person-to-person.”