Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be live-blogging the ACIP meeting Wednesday June 25 10am-5:30pm ET and Thursday 8am-1pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI will be live-blogging the ACIP meeting Wednesday June 25 10am-5:30pm ET and Thursday 8am-1pmI will give you the URL HERE when it starts so we don't have glitches like the last time I live-blogged VRBPAC and was given the wrong info. This time I will test it before posting.Meryl NassJun 25, 202527Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be live-blogging the ACIP meeting Wednesday June 25 10am-5:30pm ET and Thursday 8am-1pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61Share27Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be live-blogging the ACIP meeting Wednesday June 25 10am-5:30pm ET and Thursday 8am-1pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61SharePrevious
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts as the meeting progresses. I'm working hard to hold positive thoughts. All efforts to disrupt this important session are in high gear. Thanks for this important task that you've chosen to undertake for all of us. Your feedback will be highly regarded.
I just took a look at the CDC meeting material on the covid vax (evidence to recommendations); it's a repeat of the same garbage they've be selling for the past 4 years. It will be very interesting to see how the new ACIP members deal with this. Thank you for live-blogging. I hope it's far more interesting than the past rubber-stamp meetings.