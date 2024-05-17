Sat. May 18, 2024, at Facebook.com/brucedetorres2.

Please join us if you can.

Guest: Dr. Meryl Nass

We will discuss the World Health Organization’s plan to dictate health policy to the world and how to avoid it.

Meryl Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world's largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She also revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine and, more recently, had her license suspended for prescribing COVID medications and “misinformation.”

Her COVID NEWSLETTER has been “Disentangling COVID disinformation since 2020.” Subscribe to it at Merylnass.substack.com.

Her DoorToFreedom.org was created to help us get back our rights and freedoms with the information we need about what’s happening in the world so we can make the best decisions for ourselves and our families. “Basic human rights … have been trampled during the pandemic. [To regain] our rights and freedom [we must understand] what happened and what may happen.”

REALITY WITH BRUCE DE TORRES

Livestreaming on Facebook.com/brucedetorres2.

See schedule at brucedetorres.com.