I will be on a podcast with Bruce de Torres tomorrow at 11 am
Bruce is a very exceptional interviewer and I am encouraging him to ask me some hard questions
Sat. May 18, 2024, at Facebook.com/brucedetorres2.
Please join us if you can.
Guest: Dr. Meryl Nass
We will discuss the World Health Organization’s plan to dictate health policy to the world and how to avoid it.
Meryl Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world's largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She also revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine and, more recently, had her license suspended for prescribing COVID medications and “misinformation.”
Her COVID NEWSLETTER has been “Disentangling COVID disinformation since 2020.” Subscribe to it at Merylnass.substack.com.
Her DoorToFreedom.org was created to help us get back our rights and freedoms with the information we need about what’s happening in the world so we can make the best decisions for ourselves and our families. “Basic human rights … have been trampled during the pandemic. [To regain] our rights and freedom [we must understand] what happened and what may happen.”
I'd like to express support for Dr. Nass in the latest round of persecution from the State of Maine.
The People That Took The Vaccine
Are The People
They Design Theme Parks For.
