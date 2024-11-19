Share this postI will be on Dr. Drew tonight discussing vaccine injuries and the USG compensation programs, with Aaron Siri and Brianne Dressenmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI will be on Dr. Drew tonight discussing vaccine injuries and the USG compensation programs, with Aaron Siri and Brianne DressenThe show starts at 6 pm and my segment at 6:55 pm ETMeryl NassNov 19, 202449Share this postI will be on Dr. Drew tonight discussing vaccine injuries and the USG compensation programs, with Aaron Siri and Brianne Dressenmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86Sharehttps://drdrew.com/2024/brianne-dressen-covid-19-vaccine-trial-participant-sues-astrazeneca-after-2-years-of-electrocuting-pain-mere-1300-compensation-offer-ask-dr-drew/ 49Share this postI will be on Dr. Drew tonight discussing vaccine injuries and the USG compensation programs, with Aaron Siri and Brianne Dressenmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86SharePreviousNext
Vaccines??? I t's the wrong word! They are Toxic injections that destroy natural immunity. Its been this way, since the 1800s, but its a health-destroying money making proposition.. These shots break down the body and create a steady income for many doctors.
Dr. Drew is a master of distraction so prepare yourself. Just answer the questions you wish he would ask instead of the ones he actually asks.