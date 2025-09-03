I will be on Dr. Drew's show 5 pm ET today with Alison Morrow talking about the crisis obtaining non-GMO seeds and other food/farm issuesMeryl NassSep 03, 202551107Sharehttps://x.com/i/broadcasts/1kvJpMYNbzMxE51107SharePreviousNext
THANK YOU for your continued good work in getting the word out about the issues surrounding the industrialization of U.S. agriculture!
As small, independent farmers - who do not contract grow for corporate ag, nor (usually) sell into the 'industrial ag & food complex' - we know that few Americans are aware of the dangers of this oligarchy of control over our food supply.
Meryl, thank you so much for all that you do!!! you’re much more valuable to us and humanity doing what you do rather than just seeing individual Patients ;what a difference you make!!!