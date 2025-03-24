Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on GOOD MORNING CHD-TV this Thursday at 10 am to discuss the 3 PREP Act cases regarding child battery, and the latest on bird flu, with my colleague, attorney John KlarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI will be on GOOD MORNING CHD-TV this Thursday at 10 am to discuss the 3 PREP Act cases regarding child battery, and the latest on bird flu, with my colleague, attorney John KlarI will post the URL Thursday after the show, but you can find it below in real time.Meryl NassMar 24, 202529Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on GOOD MORNING CHD-TV this Thursday at 10 am to discuss the 3 PREP Act cases regarding child battery, and the latest on bird flu, with my colleague, attorney John KlarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore57Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/29Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on GOOD MORNING CHD-TV this Thursday at 10 am to discuss the 3 PREP Act cases regarding child battery, and the latest on bird flu, with my colleague, attorney John KlarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore57SharePreviousNext
Misnamed. It's the PERP Act: Public Emergency and Readiness Preparedness Act!
We will have fun!