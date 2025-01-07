Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on Health Freedom Radio tomorrow at 9 am EST talking about bird fluCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI will be on Health Freedom Radio tomorrow at 9 am EST talking about bird fluSurely the authorities won't unleash a virus or vaccine on us with less than 2 weeks remaining in Biden's term...?Meryl NassJan 07, 202542Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on Health Freedom Radio tomorrow at 9 am EST talking about bird fluCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore185ShareLink: Healthfreedomradio.org42Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterI will be on Health Freedom Radio tomorrow at 9 am EST talking about bird fluCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore185SharePreviousNext
idont care what they do, No shots for me
We know it's most likely a hoax. They know that we know they are scamming us. They know that we know that they know they're deliberately scamming us. We already saw they've tried it before. Only the stupid will fall for the routine.