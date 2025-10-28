I will interview Pierre Kory on his new book on CHD-TV this Thursday at 10 am ET. You may not want to miss it.
The very intriguing title: "From Volcanoes to Vitality: The untold story of Asao Shimanishi, the man who cracked earth's hidden code for life and health."
From Pierre’s substack, which explains why this could be of great interest:
My Origin Story With Minerals
I recently learned that a tiny circle of scientists and practitioners has spent decades researching and using Shimanishi’s unique mineral complex. Few truly understand this domain. Through a sequence of unexpected introductions — which I now doubt were coincidental — I found myself welcomed into that circle. What followed was a two-month immersion that assembled the missing pieces of a vast scientific puzzle.
I thus developed a fixation on one of medicine’s most neglected frontiers: the vital role of dozens of naturally occurring trace and rare-earth minerals — many of whose names most people have never even heard.
That fascination led me into weeks of deep research and relentless writing — every waking (however little) moment not spent with patients or my wife.
These minerals, when in the right ionic and sulfated forms and ratios, appear to have remarkable capacities: to clarify and structure water, to restore soils, to nourish plants, and — most astonishingly — to support the biological systems of animals and humans.
As you’ll soon see, our world’s waters and soils are in crisis — and by extension, so are our bodies. This book offers a scientifically grounded path forward: one born from the depths of the Earth itself….
I can't tell you how much of a relief it is to see my favorite sources joining together in interviews.
Praying for miraculous change.
Praying that soon the burden will be lifted of warning everyone who is able to listen that there is great news out there ....that they don't have to suffer and die unnecessarily ..... they can look for what has been hidden .... the funeral of a 30 something man in PA from pneumonia / ALS is this Saturday. I'm sure he could have been saved. I'm sure there is enough information out there that someone somewhere knew a way to save him and for him to heal. But it is so hard for people to believe that they have been lied to this much.
Thank you a trillion times for standing in the gap for the truth.
Looking forward to the truth about health to wash over our beloved America my beloved Maryland.
Grateful to God for all of His wonderful gifts. You and Dr. Kory are both gifts to all.
I pray for God's richest blessings and protections for you and yours.
Dr. Kory may tell us about seemingly miraculous health solutions straight from the amazing periodic chart of the elements.