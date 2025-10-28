From Pierre’s substack, which explains why this could be of great interest:

My Origin Story With Minerals

I recently learned that a tiny circle of scientists and practitioners has spent decades researching and using Shimanishi’s unique mineral complex. Few truly understand this domain. Through a sequence of unexpected introductions — which I now doubt were coincidental — I found myself welcomed into that circle. What followed was a two-month immersion that assembled the missing pieces of a vast scientific puzzle.

I thus developed a fixation on one of medicine’s most neglected frontiers: the vital role of dozens of naturally occurring trace and rare-earth minerals — many of whose names most people have never even heard.

That fascination led me into weeks of deep research and relentless writing — every waking (however little) moment not spent with patients or my wife.

These minerals, when in the right ionic and sulfated forms and ratios, appear to have remarkable capacities: to clarify and structure water, to restore soils, to nourish plants, and — most astonishingly — to support the biological systems of animals and humans.

As you’ll soon see, our world’s waters and soils are in crisis — and by extension, so are our bodies. This book offers a scientifically grounded path forward: one born from the depths of the Earth itself….