If chemtrails are caused by release of coal fly ash, a toxic product removed from coal chimneys by scrubbers--is this admin effort designed to provide itself cover for poisoning our air and water?
https://apnews.com/article/trump-coal-climate-fossil-fuels-industry-emissions-862c3f0722d6ebc847bd49b2196cf9a9
… The Trump administration proposed easing standards for monitoring and protecting groundwater near some coal ash sites, and rolling back rules that require the cleanup of entire coal properties rather than just the sites where ash was dumped. The revisions would also make it easier to reuse coal ash for other purposes….
You saw it here first. Poisoning the people is part of the new world order.
Chemtrails and weather manipulation happen more frequently than we know. We’re just becoming aware of it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-frequency-of-weather-manipulation
I haven't studied what Trump is wanting to do with this. But, to be fair to coal fired power plants (of which I worked in mining for 30 years and for most of that career it was coal and was literally next to power plants)... not all coal fired power plants get rid of their fly ash like this. *Most* of them must stockpile it and cover it with a sprayed substance that hardens like rock. Compare this to nuclear waste and the safety differences are like night and day. Nuclear waste: Potentially thousands of years it stays toxic. Coal fly ash when properly contained... almost zero toxicity. Coal can, and should, be used as part of our energy infrastructure. It is affordable, and abundant (up to 1000 year supply in parts of the high desert west where only sagebrush grows) and *can* be used safely. And *is* used safely in most cases. Is there room for improvement? Of course. And that is where our focus should be.