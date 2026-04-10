Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7m

Chemtrails and weather manipulation happen more frequently than we know. We’re just becoming aware of it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-frequency-of-weather-manipulation

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
2m

I haven't studied what Trump is wanting to do with this. But, to be fair to coal fired power plants (of which I worked in mining for 30 years and for most of that career it was coal and was literally next to power plants)... not all coal fired power plants get rid of their fly ash like this. *Most* of them must stockpile it and cover it with a sprayed substance that hardens like rock. Compare this to nuclear waste and the safety differences are like night and day. Nuclear waste: Potentially thousands of years it stays toxic. Coal fly ash when properly contained... almost zero toxicity. Coal can, and should, be used as part of our energy infrastructure. It is affordable, and abundant (up to 1000 year supply in parts of the high desert west where only sagebrush grows) and *can* be used safely. And *is* used safely in most cases. Is there room for improvement? Of course. And that is where our focus should be.

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