https://apnews.com/article/trump-coal-climate-fossil-fuels-industry-emissions-862c3f0722d6ebc847bd49b2196cf9a9

… The Trump administration proposed easing standards for monitoring and protecting groundwater near some coal ash sites, and rolling back rules that require the cleanup of entire coal properties rather than just the sites where ash was dumped. The revisions would also make it easier to reuse coal ash for other purposes….

You saw it here first. Poisoning the people is part of the new world order.