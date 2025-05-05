If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I feel flattered
It is nice to know one's analyses are being confirmed by the bigger boys
I’ve noticed two times during the past week that my articles have been rewritten by others.
My analysis of the Pandemic Treaty draft was rewritten (and more professionally, I should add) by unnamed parties of a California affiliate of SHF and posted by Stand for Health Freedom. I’ve asked them to clarify the role my work had for the authors.
My analysis of the $500 million grant for the Holy Grail of viral vaccines was rewritten by STAT today.
My article is here, and I post screenshots from both, below.
Mine:
STAT’s:
We love you Meryl.
The 'bigger boys' should be paying YOU. The work done was done by YOU. Credit should be given to YOU. Yes, it's nice to know your work is doing amazing things, opening eyes, scouring the globe, being shared......................but for goodness sake, giving credit for work done is not difficult.