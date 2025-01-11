Consider spending an hour watching our 3 presenters on geoengineering and NEXRAD.

https://doortofreedom.org/geoengineering-harms-food-production/

Then ponder whether Dubai might have hidden lessons for us.

Then everyone asked the first question that popped into our minds:

And THEN before you could say Jack Robinson the media and fact-checkers had the answer: of COURSE the flood was not due to weather manipulation or cloud seeding. It was due to global warming, dummies, manmade of course. Scientists say so.

Well, okay… but do the Emirates use cloud seeding to bring rain? Of course they do.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2024/04/dubai-oman-flooding-cloud-seeding-geoengineering/678114/

The Atlantic explains that cloud seeding is common practice in the UAE, but it doesn’t work if there are no clouds, and they didn’t do it this time:

Early reports of the weather event prompted some speculation that it was worsened by a controversial weather-modification technology. The practice, known as cloud seeding, involves spraying chemical compounds into the air in an effort to wring more rain out of the sky. The United Arab Emirates carries out hundreds of these operations every year in an effort to supplement its water resources in the arid landscape. Exactly how well cloud seeding actually works is an active debate among scientists, but the technique can’t produce rain clouds out of thin air—it can only enhance what’s already there.

The consensus, for now, seems to be that cloud seeding is unlikely to have contributed significantly to this week’s historic inundation. (The UAE’s meteorology agency said no seeding missions were conducted before the storm.)

But the thing is, there are many other ways to influence weather besides cloud seeding, which has been in use since the 1950s and is now a large industry.

By limiting the limited hangout to a discussion of cloud seeding, most people will believe that all types of geoengineering have been excluded.

Not so.

Besides rain, fog and hail can be created, as acknowledged by the Air Force a couple of decades ago. There is controversy regarding whether hurricanes can be steered.

Here videographer “Real Fishing Life” provides videos of cloud formations that are due to electromagnetic pulsed fields, plus/minus particulates that have been released into the atmosphere, while many particulates stay there for long periods. Yesterday’s video is titled, “Unusual Microwave Energy, Creating High Winds in California Wildfire!??.”

I do not have any proof of what happened in any extreme weather event. But there are enough questions that we need to declassify the US government’s files on weather modification. Hopefully this will be a priority for the incoming administration.