Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
6h

I don’t like this post. Not because of its content but the fact that it may very well be the truth & because it explains so much as to why decisions are being made that go against what MAHA really means. I, for one, am furious that she is in her present position and think Ms. Wiles needs to be fired. Post haste! Along with all those cutting RFK Jr. off at the knees!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
6h

Damn! This explains a lot.

I am hoping that at least a COUPLE of Republicans will bolt from legislation that will grant pesticide companies liabiilty protection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Meryl Nass and others
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture