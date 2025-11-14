If true, this explains a great deal about the current administration and why Kennedy can get so little doneClick on the link to watch the short videoMeryl NassNov 14, 202511910818Sharehttps://x.com/Holden_Culotta/status/198908065617377712911910818SharePrevious
I don’t like this post. Not because of its content but the fact that it may very well be the truth & because it explains so much as to why decisions are being made that go against what MAHA really means. I, for one, am furious that she is in her present position and think Ms. Wiles needs to be fired. Post haste! Along with all those cutting RFK Jr. off at the knees!
Damn! This explains a lot.
I am hoping that at least a COUPLE of Republicans will bolt from legislation that will grant pesticide companies liabiilty protection.