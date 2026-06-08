Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
3h

The recommended quantity of supplemental Vitamin D is, mysteriously, way too low (in the UK)...Are certain organisations and those with vested interests deliberately misleading the lay-public..?

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SeeingTruth's avatar
SeeingTruth
3hEdited

Vitamin D was a topic at the second FLCCC conference that Dr Marik addressed. When he talked about it and taking higher doses, there was literally a collective gasp of horror in the room from both drs and pharmacists. The institutional brainwashing against vitamin d is beyond pervasive and a travesty. Vitamin D is a hormone as Dr Marik explained. Overdosing is rare and it's obvious - kidney pain - and goes away when the dose is decreased. I personally was on what would be termed an extreme dose for a 6 month period under medical care attempting to help reset my immune system as a result of TDaP vax injury. No side effects. At the conference, the few NDs and those others of us in the know looked at each other during the collective horror gasp, quietly smiled and were grateful to Dr Marik for hopefully ripping the blinders off.

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