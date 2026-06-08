Americans often have very low Vitamin D levels and this can lead to many unpleasant symptoms

The medical powers that be suggest that 30 ng/ml is an adequate blood level

Supplemental Vitamin D has been recommended at 400-800 International Units per day by the medical powers that be. This is inadequate. Taking supplements does not always raise blood levels—Vitamin D levels must be measured after taking supplements to be sure you are actually benefiting from what you take

Vitamin D3 is ridiculously cheap, even for very large doses like 50,000 units.

Vitamin D becomes activated by UV light acting on our skin outdoors. This cannot happen indoors.

The US CDC and the WHO lied to the public that COVID was not airborne for about 18 months—which means it could float in the air indoors for hours or longer.

Finally they changed their tune after large numbers of scientists publicly demanded they admit COVID spread by the airborne route—you did not necessarily need to be in a room at the same time as a COVID patient to catch the infection from them.

Locking people indoors in their homes or offices, sending them to big box stores to shop, and restricting them from being outdoors in the sun—EACH of these 3 COVID restrictions increased your chance of getting COVID.

The design of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the design of the vaccine cause our natural surveillance mechanisms that detect and destroy cancer cells to malfunction.

Coupled with Vitamin D deficiency, it is no wonder that rates of cancer and serious infections and much higher than historical rates.

As Dr. Marik advisseed on my CHD-TV show last week, one thing you can do to lower your risk of infections and cancer is to maintain your Vitamin D level in the range of 50-100 ng/ml. He advised using other supplements as well, including omega-3 fatty acids, EGCG (from green tea) , turmeric. You may want to take a look at that show.

What evil medical mind was sly enough and powerful enough to both instill cancer-causing and immune-weakening code into COVID, and recommend the exact restrictions that would increase COVID cases, impair immunity and increase cancers—which then responded poorly to traditional treatments?

Shouldn’t we be investigating where these things came from and who was responsible?