Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
5h

I live in downtown Toronto, no AC! It is currently(11:07pm)31 deg in my bedroom. I have a large linen scarf. The scarf is constantly moist/wet. Wrap it around my shoulders during the day and lay it on my body during the night. Lots of fans! I look forward to the cold weather!

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Doreen Campbell's avatar
Doreen Campbell
6h

Thank You!

There is such a basic lack of knowledge about how our bodies function.

If a screen doesn't chase people down to market things to them, so few people read today, too.

I call that the tyranny of the screens.

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