Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ele Fraser's avatar
Ele Fraser
29m

What are they doing? Killing their own to make money?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Loxie Lou Davie's avatar
Loxie Lou Davie
22m

Thank you, SO MUCH, for your ever vigilant spirit!!! Hugs from another Grandma!! ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture