Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Marice Nelson's avatar
Marice Nelson
2h

And as far as I could tell from reading, the vaccine doesn’t prevent carrying or transmitting the bacteria. Most people, probably by design, don’t seem to realize this about many vaccines. Since there are generally few meningitis cases, it would be of use to investigate the people who become ill. Same for those who don’t clear hpv on their own. I always wondered why my otherwise healthy daughter at 2, got hib. None of her friends, many of whom had a respiratory infection with fever before she became ill, got it. I no longer have her vaccination record but dpt was still given then. After hearing stabell benn discuss her study in Guinea Bissau, I wondered if my daughter might have been immune depressed from a dpt shot

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
2h

If it "requires frequent boosters", then its not effective. And wheres the proof its effective at all if most people dont get Meningitis anyway? Just saying it isnt proof (And I dont believe their "studies" either). And wheres the proof that 20 people even got the disease and that its not just propaganda? And even if they did have one of the clearly rare cases, how many of them died? I can only imagine what they really did to those sub-Saharan Africans to cause those "epidemics". And why do they only spread fear about the viruses and diseases they have "vaccines" or other deadly treatments for? I havent forgotten about the Measles deaths of 2 kids in Texas that turned out not to die of Measles at all. Im having a hard time buying any of it anymore. And its their own fault I dont trust a word they say.

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