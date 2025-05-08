If you want to get rid of Fluoride and Racto-pamine (the chemical given to cattle, hogs and turkeys that is BANNED in 160 countries but not the US) there are 2 efforts announced today
Take a few minutes to let your voice be heard
Fluoride toolkit from Stand for Health Freedom:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/battles-ahead/fluoride/
Action on Ractopamine from the Center for Food Safety
Can’t believe they used to push fluoride treatments on my kids! I should sue
Thanks Merle! Cept fluoride is circling the bowl after 35 years.
Already partial ban. Domino effect forthcoming.
Dulling the mentation accomplished, along with OsteoSarc, and Pineal calcification.
Cows and Pigs conflated with food supply... sort of...