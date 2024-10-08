https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Draft-WHO-Pandemic-Agreement_19-Sept_17.30.pdf

See the first paragraph below of the latest draft of the Pandemic Treaty, which mentions that there is already a biological weapons convention. You would think a pandemic treaty might be interested in that fact, if it were really intended for good, right?

Okay, so here is Article X of the BWC.

It does not say much. But if Article X needs to be complied with, presumably other articles do too, such as these two:

And then we can get into the challenge inspections issue, punishments, and the other BWC unfinished business. This addition to the treaty draft provides a foot in the door to require compliance with the entire BWC. A step in the right direction.