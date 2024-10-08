I'm going to claim a little bit of credit. The WHO's current pandemic treaty version FINALLY acknowledges that there already exists a Biological Weapons Convention
No prior version admitted this before. And the BWC imposes limits they don't want to be bound by. Wonder who forced this issue and got this language added?
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Draft-WHO-Pandemic-Agreement_19-Sept_17.30.pdf
See the first paragraph below of the latest draft of the Pandemic Treaty, which mentions that there is already a biological weapons convention. You would think a pandemic treaty might be interested in that fact, if it were really intended for good, right?
Okay, so here is Article X of the BWC.
It does not say much. But if Article X needs to be complied with, presumably other articles do too, such as these two:
And then we can get into the challenge inspections issue, punishments, and the other BWC unfinished business. This addition to the treaty draft provides a foot in the door to require compliance with the entire BWC. A step in the right direction.
