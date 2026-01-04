IMHO, the opioid epidemic is due to several US government policies
Let's look at opioid deaths by drug and year. And my deep dive into this issue from 2015-2017
Those polices were, imho:
The licensing of oxycontin in 1996, which came in very high doses
The push to get doctors to prescribe more opioids, which immediately followed the licensing of oxycontin
The ending of heroin eradication in Afghanistan in 2009-10
Ignoring illicit fentanyl until 2014
Ignoring public use of iv drugs as police claimed they did not have sufficient manpower to arrest users
________
Oxycontin was licensed in 1996, and was supposed to be safe and effective. I am guilty of prescribing my share of it at that time. We were REQUIRED to attend continuing medical education on pain relief—in retrospect, I would guess the federal government or the Federation of State Medical Boards got paid off by Purdue Pharma to recommend to state medical boards to require this training. We were required to consider pain the “5th vital sign” and inquire about it at all visits, and then relieve it.
Oxycontin became very popular. Many people became addicted.
It got expensive. Patients later told me they moved to heroin because it only cost half as much for the same high.
After Obama became President, the State Department’s program to eradicate poppy fields was essentially cancelled. Large amounts made their way to the US, and so heroin deaths jumped up starting in 2010.
Some of the heroin was offloaded to local lobster boats. We saw a huge epidemic here in Maine. You can see how heroin overdoses rose starting in 2010 in the graph below.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db522.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/overdose-prevention/about/understanding-the-opioid-overdose-epidemic.html
The graph above shows the initial rise in deaths from prescription opioids, followed by deaths due to heroin, and then followed by deaths due to fentanyl. CDC until 2014 placed fentanyl deaths into the “prescription drug” category, denying there was a huge problem of illicit fentanyl from 2010-2014—which helped their narrative that the deaths at that point were due to doctor prescriptions. However, by 2010 doctors already knew the widespread opioid prescribing had been a terrible idea, and we had stopped.
I began studying the surge in addiction and death in early 2015, and wrote the following 3 articles about it, which shed a lot more light on the subject.
I would not ignore the fact that the FDA was a gatekeeper and that Purdue Fredericks wined
and dined the FDA director that OxyContin was not addictive. I would also not ignore the fact that the DEA was sidetracked because Purdue Fredericks pulled in their political markers. I would also not ignore the fact that Purdue Frederick convinced the department of justice that drug distributors and drug chain were just as guilty.. consequently about 80% of the fines were not against Purdue Fredericks, but the drug chains and the drug distributors. Total fines 36 billion! Purdue Fredericks started out selling laxative tablets, and grew into a global entity. Sad part the Shackler brothers were both physicians and they owned the company.
It is criminal what has happened to Americans through pharmaceuticals and doctors and on the street! Will there ever be justice?