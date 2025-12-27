Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Steve Clougher
3h

No point blaming oligarchs.

The responsibility lies squarely with everyone of moderate intelligence or above, who embarks on personal enrichment with unbridled ambition.

Anyone who invests, to make money from money; that is cheating someone, somewhere.

Investment in local community is a million times better and infinitely more intelligent.

Te Reagan
2h

I’m glad I have never wanted to be rich. I’ve always been happy having enough to be comfortable.

So much money flowing from the treasury to the corporations and back to the politicians. Total circle jerk.

No way can we the people pay off 36 trillion dollars of debt and the whole dang world knows this.

This whole money grab is crazy to watch.

I can’t help but wonder…. Are they funneling money into crypto digital assets because our current monetary system is expected to collapse?

