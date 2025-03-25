The High Price of War with Iran: $10 Gas and the Collapse of the U.S. Economy
Israel is currently in turmoil, marked by widespread protests demanding Netanyahu's resignation. Critics accuse him of prolonging war for political gain, while his dismissal of top security officials and ongoing attacks on the judiciary have further intensified the unrest…
4 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Dennis Kucinich
If the "Democrats" want to figure out how to start winning again... they need to speak with Dennis Kucinich. He was able to broach many of the same issues that "Democrats" supposedly care about without coming across as a rabid lunatic and without feeling the need to shove those issues down the throats of the people.
Dennis Kucinich was the first politician I ever sent money to, from Texas, when he campaigned for President.
How is Dennis still alive? Doesn't fly in small planes like Paul Wellstone and JFK Jr?