The change in the recommended childhood vaccine schedule should remove liability protection from a group of vaccines that are not needed for the majority of children. This should make doctors think twice about using them, and use them judiciously, I hope. A great start. The HPV vaccine is sadly still on the schedule, but reduced to one dose.

The food pyramid graphic is great. The change in the dietary guidelines—not so much. The cap on 10% saturated fat means that 45 million school lunches served daily, military meals and other instuitutional meals that must by law conform to the guidelines, will still have too much carbohydrates and not enough meat or cheese. One wonders whose influence created this major inconsistency, which is a crying shame.

The New Hampshire House passed a bill to allow on-farm slaughter and sales of livestock within the state—without having to go through USDA-inspected slaughterhouses, as long as certain standards are met. Sales may be to farmers markets, restaurants and locals.

The language is still being worked out, and the NH Senate will have to pass it. I will be calling on readers in New Hampshire to contact their state Senators in support. Once we have a final bill I will let you know more, but this is a very huge deal.

This bill I hope will be a model we at Door to Freedom and colleagues can bring to other states, and maybe eventually it will become law throughout the nation. We shall see. This is worth a major effort by all—it could stop a lot of farms and ranches from going under!