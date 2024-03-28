“On January 19, 2017, one day before President Obama’s second term expired, HHS promulgated a rule defining the term “public health emergency.” See 82 Fed. Reg. 6890 (Jan 19, 2017). It provided five definitions for the term” and the final 3 rely on the WHO Director-General declaring a Public Health Emergency.”

PETITION FOR RULEMAKING 1. As the attorneys general of Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, we respectfully petition the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to amend its definition of “public health emergency” in 42 C.F.R. § 70.1. See 5 U.S.C. § 553(e). The Rule exceeds the agency’s authority and infringes on U.S. and State sovereignty by unlawfully delegating to the World Health Organization (WHO) the authority to invoke health emergency powers solely based on decisions of the WHO. In addition, information that the American public has learned about the WHO since HHS adopted the rule confirms that the WHO should not be trusted with these decisions even were the rule authorized by law. Accordingly, Petitioner States request the deletion of definitions (3), (4), and (5) of “public health emergency” in 42 C.F.R. § 70.1.

The DHHS denied the petition.

The AGs who signed on and who remain in their role need to finish the job now. The Obama administration played a dirty trick on the US and after 3 years of the Biden administration the dirty tricks to siphon off our sovereignty are only multiplying.

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/executive-management/WHO%20Petition%20(FINAL).pdf