In addition to the one air force refueling plane (tanker) that crashed with the loss of six crew, 5 other US tankers were struck on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
The tankers are critical to refuel the fighter jets that offload their bombs close to Iran, taking off from faraway bases or carriers. The fighters don't have enough fuel for the round trip.
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/us-israel-iran-war-news-2026/card/five-air-force-refueling-planes-hit-in-iranian-strike-on-saudi-arabia-wHYFMW2YG3p0rwH3HaGU
Assymmetric warfare won the Revolutionary War, the Vietnam War and many others. As I noted once before, when one nation is fighting an existential battle for its life, rather than fighting for poorly articulated reasons and apparently in aid of a foreign power, its passion and determination can be expected to count for a lot. Not to mention the decades it has had in preparing for this moment.
more from Colonel Douglas Macgregor, 03.14.26, Saturday, The TRUTH About The War In Iran
https://www.brighteon.com/868e515e-be91-46f5-a1eb-84f2d229cc5f
also Scott Ritter's reports are worth listening to:
https://rumble.com/v771zpe-israel-will-decide-the-fate-of-the-world-w-scott-ritter.html
https://scottritter.substack.com/p/the-backpack-girls
Glen Greenwald reports are truthful:
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-us-and-israel-liberate-iran-by
Larry's substack is equally exremely informative, example:
https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/trumps-kharg-island-fantasy-all-bark
and quite few more, here on substack, including Meryl's letter..
Just found this video, with the pictures of the burning planes:
https://www.brighteon.com/60ea4d3c-3646-42b7-9fe3-5848558c4fb9
and more explanations how that happened...
The US failed to defeat North Korea and had its ass kicked by the Viet Cong and the Taliban. Routinely defeated by third world peasants, the US is the laughing stock of the world.
In some cross-national mean IQ comparisons, the Iranians are, like the Communist Chinese, North Koreans and Russians, vastly superior to Americans in cognitive ability.
"The problem is this: the US Navy can deny the Iranians the ability to operate on the waters of the strait—or anywhere for that matter—but the US Navy cannot control the strait itself. Iran can deploy cheap anti-ship weaponry along the littoral of the strait with far greater ease and assurance than modern naval forces can reliably counter them. Dumb mass will defeat cutting-edge quality ...
Given the strong tides through the strait, Iran can also float mines into the waters from various points on the littoral. It doesn’t have to load them onto mine-laying vessels (16 of which the US claims to have sunk).
So, in the unlikely event the US Navy did attempt convoy, it would first need to destroy land-based anti-ship capabilities and operations on the Iranian side of the strait.
It’s at this point the Dardanelles analogy becomes operative. The only reason the Gallipoli campaign was attempted in 1915 was because the most powerful navies of the day had failed to force a passage through the narrow Dardanelles, the shores of which were controlled by Ottoman forces. In this case, even 18 battleships—including the 381-mm guns of the new battleship HMS Queen Elizabeth—failed to sufficiently suppress defensive artillery.
In constricted waters, the combination of basic artillery and basic naval mines inflicted such damage on the world’s most advanced navy and its French ally that they had to retire.
So, an attempt to force passage will present the United States with the same fallback option that Britain and France had in 1915: to take the littoral by force. But occupying the Gallipoli peninsular doesn’t begin to compare with occupying more than 150 km of Iranian shoreline, from Qeshm island in the west to the Port of Bandar Abas and down the coast to Koo Mobarak, where the strait widens.
There is no defensible line that US forces could ever secure. The attempt would be Gallipoli times 10, with the difference that the Iranians could always pull back to interior lines of defence. It is inconceivable that the US would try.
Are there alternatives? US air forces could continue to reduce Iran’s ability to make drones and missiles. But even if that works, there are substitutes. Russia has every incentive to keep the strait closed, since its own hydrocarbons are becoming more valuable with every passing day. Russia is strategically on-side with Iran’s actions.
Russia also has the kit to help. It has spent four years contracting the development cycles of cheap drones and non-smart missiles. It can fly or ship hundreds of such munitions across the Caspian Sea. Even if US drones could interdict passage, an attempt would constitute a direct attack on Russian forces. So that won’t happen either."