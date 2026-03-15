https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/us-israel-iran-war-news-2026/card/five-air-force-refueling-planes-hit-in-iranian-strike-on-saudi-arabia-wHYFMW2YG3p0rwH3HaGU

Assymmetric warfare won the Revolutionary War, the Vietnam War and many others. As I noted once before, when one nation is fighting an existential battle for its life, rather than fighting for poorly articulated reasons and apparently in aid of a foreign power, its passion and determination can be expected to count for a lot. Not to mention the decades it has had in preparing for this moment.