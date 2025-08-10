In case there was any question or controversy regarding the purpose of One Health, this article should alleviate it.
Governance, my friend, is the bottom line, with a hefty serving of equity, inclusivity, accountability and sustainability.
You can read the full article here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949704324000283
but below is a taste, including the abstract
Except for the little people or useless eaters!
Why should anyone trust the WHO when we all saw how they managed the pandemic- which wasn’t really a pandemic. Since then, they declared Monkey Pox a pandemic but fortunately no one was listening to them. I think we have all the information we need!