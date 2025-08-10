Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
7h

Except for the little people or useless eaters!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
6h

Why should anyone trust the WHO when we all saw how they managed the pandemic- which wasn’t really a pandemic. Since then, they declared Monkey Pox a pandemic but fortunately no one was listening to them. I think we have all the information we need!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture