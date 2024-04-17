https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/japan-protest-who-supranational-grab-global-health/

By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) — proposals that critics allege threaten Japan’s and other countries’ national sovereignty.

Citizen’s Association against the Pandemic Treaty organized the rally, with help from the World Council of Health (WCH) Japan, according to historian and author Chikatsu Hayashi and Masayasu Inoue, M.D., Ph.D., professor emeritus of molecular pathology and medicine at Osaka City University Medical School.

The rally called for Japan’s withdrawal from the WHO. Participants also opposed the “pandemic treaty” and IHR amendments and the Japanese government’s public health policies, Hayashi and Inoue, who both spoke at the rally, told The Defender.

The rally was organized at the East Ikebukuro Central Park. Izumi Kamijo, a member of WCH Japan, told The Defender the site was symbolic as it once housed the Sugamo Prison, “where most of the top government and military people after World War II were detained who refused to collaborate with the occupying force, i.e., General McArthur and the U.S. military.”

Estimates of the turnout are as high as 100,000 people, but according to Kamijo, “The turnout is estimated around 20,000 … Some people say up to 30,000, others say well over 10,000. So, 20,000 would be appropriate.”

Even a turnout of 20,000 participants is significant, according to Kamijo, who said, “We didn’t have such a big rally for decades.” Hayashi and Inoue also estimated around 20,000 people attended, calling it “a great achievement.”

Experts welcome growing global opposition to WHO’s proposals

Mary Holland, president of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), said she was “thrilled to see the outpouring of resistance” to the attempted WHO global health takeover in Japan.

Holland told The Defender:

“Japan has historically been ahead of the curve in resisting vaccine coercion — with MMR, DPT, HPV vaccines and its childhood schedule overall. And the Japanese people have experienced terrifying technological warfare, including nuclear weapons and biological ones.

“It is encouraging to see physicians and scientists, such as Dr. Inoue, joining with the public to assert people’s human rights to make their own decisions. May the marches in Japan ignite them worldwide and may the WHO treaty and IHR amendments end up on the ash heap of history.”

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, executive director of CHD Africa and founder of Transformative Health Justice, said, “Rallies are a powerful tool in direct action and civil disobedience. They remind the so-called authorities that the power of the people is greater than people in power.”

“Traditionally seen as a conservative society, this rally reminded us of the Japanese people’s courage, wisdom and morals,” Mohamed said. “It is the largest anti-WHO rally I have seen of late and I am inspired to see it happen in the East.”

Dr. Kat Lindley, president of the Global Health Project and director of the Global COVID Summit, said she was encouraged that “the world is waking up” and that there is some resistance to the WHO’s proposals, especially in a country like Japan, which is not known for vocal opposition to the government.

Lindley and others told The Defender the Tokyo rally is one of the most recent examples of the growing worldwide opposition to the WHO and its proposals.

Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst told The Defender that earlier today, the Dutch parliament passed a motion requesting a delay in the World Health Assembly’s vote for the IHR amendments of 2023, on the basis that they were not submitted for review four months in advance of the assembly, contrary to Article 55 of the existing IHR (2005).

Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and founder of Door to Freedom, said members of parliaments around the world are having to respond as “interest among citizens has skyrocketed.”

Nass cited the example of Australia, where the country’s Joint Standing Committee on Treaties recently released a statement explaining that the country’s federal government, and not just the committee, is responsible for negotiating instruments such as the WHO’s proposals, likely in response to a significant number of public inquiries.

As a result of growing global opposition, Lindley said negotiations over the WHO’s proposals “are becoming more contentious, which is also encouraging.”

“The majority of people once informed are against both agreements as they begin to realize that this is a supranational grab over global health by the WHO,” she said.

‘We are now in the midst of World War III — an information war’

At Saturday’s rally, Inoue said health is being weaponized globally as part of a “third World War fought with information.”

Hayashi alluded to Japan’s past, saying that opposition to the WHO’s proposals is akin to “stopping the third atomic bomb with our hands, with the hands of the Japanese people.”

In his speech, Kazuo Sato, of the Citizen’s Association Against the Pandemic Treaty, referred to the damage the COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic restrictions had for children:

“[Two years ago] we planned a demonstration to show our opposition to forcing children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has not caused any damage. In fact, children were being given more and more shots, and schools were like shambles.

“The coronavirus has created a history of disconnection, closing down communication and separating parents and children … The current situation is perfectly summated as a ‘creating troubles and come up with a prepared solution’ scheme. In order to stop this travesty, everyone should do their part to mitigate this artificially created situation and the harm caused by it.”

Inoue called for unity in the face of the WHO’s proposals. Calling the location of the rally “sacred,” he told the attendees:

“Now there is no right or left. Everyone from anti-social Yakuza forces to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan are victims of vaccines. That’s why this time it’s politically non-partisan. Unless people of all occupations and ages come together and unite, the Japanese people will be exterminated.

“We are now in the midst of World War III — an information war. If adults do not wake up and protect Japan properly, our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay the price … I would like to ask the people of Japan to make their voices heard loudly against the Kishida administration and bureaucrats who have adopted a policy of abandoning its own nation. Let’s do our best together.”

Hayashi sharply criticized the WHO and various vaccines during his speech:

“Let’s send this message all over Japan and to the world: The ‘pandemic accord’ and the IHR have no choice but to be scrapped. The government should disclose information on the ‘pandemic treaty’ and IHR to the public.

“We will not tolerate human rights abuses by the WHO. The government should abolish harmful and useless genetic vaccines. The mainstream media must report the sharp increase in excess deaths after vaccination … Don’t let them inoculate with the genetic influenza vaccine. Stop the development of dangerous self-amplifying mRNA vaccines. We strongly protest against the WHO, which ignores people’s right to choose and Japan’s sovereignty and forces people to get vaccinated.”

Nass told The Defender, “The Japanese know about weapons of mass destruction, having had two atom bombs land on their cities and having experienced biological warfare during World War II.”

“The people have had enough,” she added. “They don’t want any more so-called ‘gain-of-function’ research resulting in future pandemics or biowarfare attacks.”

‘An extreme violation of human rights’

The rally came just days after Inoue prepared a pre-recorded “message to the world” about the WHO’s proposals.

In his April 11 video, Inoue, the author of “Withdraw From WHO,” said the WHO’s proposals constitute “human rights abuses” and that the COVID-19 pandemic “was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world.”

“A plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than 10 years to less than one year,” Inoue said. “This operation was used to cover up the [risks] of the genetic vaccines. Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected.”

Inoue said:

“Intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate immune system [is] a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history. It is impossible, therefore, for most of doctors to give proper informed consent.”

This has resulted in a prevalence of vaccine-related adverse events “never seen in human history,” Inoue said, calling it “an extreme violation of human rights.” He said the Japanese government now plans “to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic.”

“The Japanese government is first in the world to approve a new type of vaccine called self-replication vaccine and plans to start to supply it this fall and winter,” Inoue said. Noting that he has visited the production facilities for these new vaccines firsthand, he said, “This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.”

He said the Japanese government is soliciting large-scale clinical trials worth $900 million from pharmaceutical companies that are taking on the challenge of developing vaccines to prepare for the next pandemic by Disease X, proposed during this year’s World Economic Forum meetings.

He said:

“It is speculated that the movement by the Japanese government is part of CEPI’s [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation] ‘100 days mission,’ which aims to shorten the time to one-third of Operation Warp Speed.

“Namely, they are trying to shorten the vaccine business cycle by developing a vaccine in hundreds of days. This is possible only by ignoring the human rights angle.”

Inoue said the proposed IHR amendments and pandemic treaty are attempts “to give rationality and legal binding force to such unscientific and dangerous crazy plans.”

He added: “Only through the process of information exchange between all countries in the world can we find hope in the midst of despair. I do hope that my statement will help all of you to protect your healthy life and your family.”

WHO protests continue in Japan as COVID vaccine deaths, injuries rise

The rally’s organizers told The Defender that Saturday’s demonstration was one of several efforts underway in Japan to oppose the “pandemic treaty” and IHR amendments, with Hayashi referencing “numerous government critiques on social networking sites.”

Kamijo said, “WCH Japan has organized a signature campaign against the WHO.” The “One Million People” campaign aims “to address current health issues and protect the human rights regarding health and body autonomy, as well as freedom of speech.”

“The campaign aims to gather the voices of the people who share the same concerns, and to urge the Japanese government to take concrete action,” Kamijo said, citing “an extraordinary increase of excess deaths in Japan, with 1.57 million total deaths in 2022, up 130,000 from the previous year.”

Kamijo added that, according to Japanese government figures, “5,735 people have suffered health problems in the three years following vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine,” including 420 deaths, which he said “is far more than the total number of vaccine-related deaths over the past 45 years, i.e., 151 deaths in total.”

“We demand that the [Japanese] government investigate the causes of the increase in deaths [and] call on the government to suspend vaccinations and establish a transparent third-party body to assess the safety of the vaccines” and “oppose these [WHO] international treaties,” Kamijo said.

Globally, the WCH recently published a legal brief titled “Preventing the Abuse of Public Health Emergencies: Lawful Criteria to Declare a State of Emergency,” outlining the four criteria under international law when public health emergencies can legally be declared.

Hayashi and Inoue jointly called for a Japanese exit from the WHO. “The WHO is not an elected organization, but an evil entity used as a weapon by profit-driven entities such as giant pharmaceutical companies, and it is only through withdrawing from this organization that a healthy existence becomes possible,” they said.

“By mobilizing across the world, in solidarity, we are more effective at sending a clear message to the WHO’s oligarchy,” Mohamed said.

Critics allege the proposed “pandemic accord” — or treaty — and the proposed IHR amendments of 2023 would give the WHO sweeping new powers over national governments and public health authorities, particularly in the event of a new pandemic, and would help establish a global regime of “digital health passports.”

These proposals, currently under negotiation by WHO member states, are set to be voted on at the WHO’s 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, May 27-June 1.