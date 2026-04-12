Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
29mEdited

Seems like this is what Ross Perot was looking for and never found. "Gulf War Syndrome"

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
18m

Ironic that a guy named Dangerfield is running the show. Bio warfare research will not end well if we continue to create GOF cross species chimeric pathogens. Recent Jon Fleetwood reported that they have have created one GOF that has achieved a 100 % infection rate.

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