In my interview with Melissa Blazek, I made the claim that anthrax vaccine was probably produced illegally for the DOD's use during the 1990-91 Gulf War
Here is one of the documents revealing how the Army tried to find additional (illegal, unlicensed for their production) sources of anthrax vaccine and botulinum toxoid (essentially also a vaccine)
The declassified, but with redactions, army document refers to anthrax vaccine as A and botulinum toxoid as B sometimes. In it, the army explains how it is seeking other manufacturers to produce these products, and may need to use leverage on FDA to get them approved for use. It admits that there is basically no way the botulinum toxoid can be licensed, but they are hopeful the anthrax vaccine can be, with special pressure. The officers also acknowledge that FDA (and others) are being kept out of the anthrax vaccine manufacturing palnt using the justification that potential inspectors have not been vaccinated for anthrax. Note: there are no reports of anyone ever catching anthrax from the manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan.
Here is the document for your perusal.
Seems like this is what Ross Perot was looking for and never found. "Gulf War Syndrome"
Ironic that a guy named Dangerfield is running the show. Bio warfare research will not end well if we continue to create GOF cross species chimeric pathogens. Recent Jon Fleetwood reported that they have have created one GOF that has achieved a 100 % infection rate.