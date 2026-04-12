The declassified, but with redactions, army document refers to anthrax vaccine as A and botulinum toxoid as B sometimes. In it, the army explains how it is seeking other manufacturers to produce these products, and may need to use leverage on FDA to get them approved for use. It admits that there is basically no way the botulinum toxoid can be licensed, but they are hopeful the anthrax vaccine can be, with special pressure. The officers also acknowledge that FDA (and others) are being kept out of the anthrax vaccine manufacturing palnt using the justification that potential inspectors have not been vaccinated for anthrax. Note: there are no reports of anyone ever catching anthrax from the manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan.

Here is the document for your perusal.