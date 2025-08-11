Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
5h

Limit the US agricultural aids/subsidies to family farmers only, not to corporations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
5h

My family has an organic avocado & fig farm. We live nextdoor to flower farmers who spray this pesticide fogger on their ornamental crops several times per week, which blows a huge cloud of pesticides onto our property. Here's a video taken from our bedroom window the other day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBJvoqa9xGE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture