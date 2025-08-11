In the midst of a critical farming crisis, the question is: what is the future for farming, and how can we move to regenerative and organic farming
The Heritage Center is partnering with the MAHA movement. Recognizing the tough situation we are in, we make new alliances
A reminder that you can register to watch this event tomorrow on a live stream from 10 am to noon ET: https://www.heritage.org/public-health/event/the-future-farming-exploring-pro-health-pro-farmer-agenda
Limit the US agricultural aids/subsidies to family farmers only, not to corporations.
My family has an organic avocado & fig farm. We live nextdoor to flower farmers who spray this pesticide fogger on their ornamental crops several times per week, which blows a huge cloud of pesticides onto our property. Here's a video taken from our bedroom window the other day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBJvoqa9xGE