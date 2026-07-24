These wars are getting nastier (more involvement of civilian infrastructure and use of economic pressure by all sides). This post is entirely based on Simplicius’ post today—he has followed the Ukraine War in excruciating detail, but today focuses on Russia’s “tit for tat.” Simplicius tells us that:

And:

And, while some grain can be shipped by rail, only about 20% of what was being shipped can be handled, if there are no strikes on railways. And this will be more expensive as much more handling is involved. Below, Simpliciius quotes from the Russian military channel 2 Majors:

Aha! So the heatwave in the US and Europe, and the drought we are experiencing in the US, is causing significant crop losses. How convenient for the globalists: did they have anything to do with our extreme weather events this summer?

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine called for a Security Council meeting regarding this form of low intensity warfare: food restriction:

Simplicius tells us that according to Reuters, Russia has repaired some of its damaged refineries and “Russian oil and gas sales are rising by a positive 60% in July due to the exploding oil prices, which have now again crossed the $100 per barrel mark (for Brent)”.

US Sec of State Rubio and his opposite number Lavrov met at the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting July 21-22. It is rumored they discussed potentially ending the targeting assistance and +/- weapons assistance each provides, respectively, to Ukraine and Iran. We shall see what if anything comes of that.

Are we seeing a pincer grip of the food supply? Will farmers be able to plant and grow their crops beginning in the next few weeks, in the southern hemisphere, given the prices of inputs?

It certainly looks like only the globalists and military industries can benefit from these continuing wars, as things go from bad to worse.

PS: Iran has informed the UK that it too is a target.