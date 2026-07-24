Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
20h

Thank you, Meryl---your reports give me a good idea of what is going on.

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
20h

All the inhumane behavior sickens me. All for power. 😟

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