LEE FANG

The entire medical and public health community opposes Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s at least the impression that activist groups rallying on Capitol Hill gave this week.



The opponents to Kennedy’s nomination circulated letters recently attempting to show the expansive list of healthcare organizations troubled by his views. “Doctors opposing RFK Jr. rally in the lead-up to his confirmation,” blared NPR.

A closer examination of the groups leading the anti-Kennedy campaign shows far more of a typical mix of conflicted interest groups. Here are some examples: