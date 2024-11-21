Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterInternational Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for IsraelisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreInternational Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for IsraelisMeryl NassNov 21, 202436Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterInternational Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for IsraelisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2812Share36Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterInternational Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for IsraelisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2812SharePrevious
Where are the arrest warrants for Biden and the neocon warmongers in the US? They constitute the most lethal menace on the planet, and they are leading us straight into total nuclear annihilation.
The International Court seems to just be a globalist entity, and should be ignored in any moral judgements. I'm not saying Israel is or is not correct (sympathies are with Israel after Oct 7 2023 though) just that I haven't heard of any arrest warrants for the millions of covidbdead (both from deadly protocols initiated by Fauci, from Refusing to administer anti bionics after covid infection led to material pneumonia, or the suppression of cheap effective drugs like HCQ, IVM or the deliberately fraudulent studies that in some cases killed people in a effort to show "danger" of HCQ or IVM, or the people directly killed by the shots, and don't forget that many multiples of the number of dead are crippled- i could go on forever!. These crimes are completely ignored! But Israel trying to destroy Hamas and Hamas deliberately setting up in schools, under hospitals, and sometimes deliberately killed by Hamas is NOT overlooked.
My guess that just like the UN, WHO. IMF, WEF and other organizations it's a offshoot of a world government. It can safely be ignored in forming a ethical or moral judgement on ANYTHING