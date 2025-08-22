Professor Reginald Odour is an academic who does what the academy is supposed to do: Read widely, master a subject, then explain it to the rest of us with links to the references that support his statements, so that a complex subject can be grasped by others.

So few academics appear to go through this process in an evenhanded way, so that the entire concept of expertise as something different from jumping on a bandwagon has been called into question.

Professor Odour has accomplished this feat in an article describing the history, legality, ethics (etc.) of the WHO’s IHR amendments, Pandemic Agreement. While it is a summary that does not contain extraneously detail, it does have a great deal of information packed into it. It is a really good synopsis also of the COVID era’s history. Definitely worth a look.

And he makes me think twice about jettisoning the Academy in its entirety.

Public health refers to efforts to create conditions that promote the overall well-being of populations. It therefore entails measures such as the provision of clean water, efficient waste disposal systems, and even road safety. It is thus distinguished from medical care by the fact that the latter focuses on the doctor-patient relationship. Nevertheless, the ethical principles of public health mitigations presume the ethical principles of medical care such as commitment to promoting the patient’s highest good and protecting his/her privacy. The state of international public health has changed dramatically since the advent of COVID-19. While relatively few people had heard much about the World Health Organisation before then, almost everyone heard about it again and again once the COVID-19 tests, lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports were enforced. Then talks of a Pandemic Treaty (later referred to as a “Pandemic Agreement”) and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHRs) gathered momentum, matters about which I contributed articles to this publication in Apriland May 2024, respectively. Nevertheless, health freedom advocates, who emphasize the need for a human rights approach to medical care and public health mitigations, have consistently expressed deep concern about the current direction of international public health. In particular, they are concerned that international public health is moving away from a human rights orientation towards an increasingly authoritarian one. Centralization blurring the line between medical care and public health In an earlier article here, I pointed out that over the past several decades, there has been a concerted move towards centralization in various spheres of life, including banking, education and medical care, among others. With regard to medical care, I noted that this centralization manifests in a number of ways. Hospitals, insurance companies and governments with their varied interests all bring pressure to bear upon the doctor with regard to what course of treatment to provide for patients. In particular, hospitals founded as business outfits strive to minimize costs and maximize profits, as do the insurance companies that settle most of the bills in such hospitals; pharmaceutical companies give financial incentives to doctors who prescribe their drugs; hospitals vociferously gather data about patients’ medical histories and courses of treatment and sell these to pharmaceutical and insurance companies; governments, on their part, demand that the same doctors comply with whatever medical policies they put in place, whether out of their own initiative, or as a result of commitments that they have made to the WHO. In all this, age-old principles of medical ethics grounded in the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship are violated with utter abandon. Yet the centralization of medical care was most evident in the advent of COVID-19, when medical doctors were under intense pressure to deploy only those vaccines, therapeutics and medical devices approved by their governments under the direction of the WHO. This was effectively a subjecting of medical care to public health mitigation, resulting in the violation of age-old principles of medical ethics, namely, beneficence (doing good to the patient), non-maleficence (refraining from causing harm to the patient), patient confidentiality (protecting the patient’s personal information from third parties), and informed consent (furnishing the patient with adequate information about the potential benefits and harms of a course of treatment and respecting his/her decision to accept or decline it). It was even a violation of research ethics, as the vaccines were administered under Emergency Use Authorization. This meant that the vaccines were being administered before adequate trials had been undertaken to confirm their safety and effectiveness, and yet the public was repeatedly told they were “safe and effective”, thereby violating their right to informed consent. Commercialization through medicalisation Over the past one and a half century or so, corporatized Western medicine has sidelined and even vanquished other systems of healing through a variety of strategies. In a video titled “Dark Origins of Big Pharma”, former history professor Colin Heaton explains that in the early twentieth century, the US government, urged on by an influential businessman, banned natural healing methods, got doctors using natural remedies thrown into prisons, and had hospitals that used natural healing methods threatened with being shut down. In this way, he promoted antibiotics, vaccines and synthetic drugs (those that simulate healing properties from natural sources, often using petroleum-based substances that are cancerous), all of which are the cornerstone of Big Pharma today. He also invested large sums of money to train and employ doctors, clinical researchers and chemists who were at his beck and call, thereby putting natural healing practitioners out of operation. He then got the US Congress to enact the establishment of the General Education Board, which went on to stop federal funding for medical colleges and universities that were teaching natural healing methods. He also created strong partnerships with pharmaceutical companies in other parts of the world. No wonder the current dominant Western approach to healing is therapies and vaccines produced by Big Pharma and approved by Western-based regulatory bodies. Recall how anyone who dared to suggest that there might be ways of managing COVID-19 apart from those recommended by the WHO was dismissed as being “anti-science”. In line with this outlook, the WHO’s IHRs and Pandemic Agreement have much to say about vaccines and therapies manufactured by Big Pharma, very little about other systems of healing, and nothing about the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Conflicts of interests in the funding of research and approval of drugs and devices In The Professional Ethics Toolkit, Christopher Meyers points out that a central feature of professional ethics is the imperative to refrain from conflicts of interests – situations in which people in decision-making positions on behalf of the public use the said positions for personal gain. The English say that he who pays the piper calls the tune; the Jewish people say that he who has the wallet has the agenda. In short, money is regularly used to control human behaviour not only in personal interaction, but also in legislation and in the formulation of public policy. By their very nature, conflicts of interests are injurious to the public. For example, I pointed out in a previous article that in Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare, Peter Gotzsche shows that drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer, and illustrates how despite the supposed oversight of health authorities, pharmaceutical companies have developed toxic drugs that have caused untold suffering to many. Since it is often said that when the US sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold, its experience in regard to conflicts of interests is instructive for other countries. According to Dr Scott Atlas, Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, there is a very unhealthy entanglement in the control of scientific research between people in the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) with people in universities who need to get the funding to enable them to conduct research and be promoted. According to him, the people who review the grant applications also review articles for the major medical journals, so that there is a very small cartel that controls everyone’s career progression. For Atlas, this explains why scientists who depend on funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found it difficult to speak out against the real Big Pharma-driven misinformation and censorship around the management of COVID-19 in the US. The US has been influential in shaping public health policy in most countries as well as at the WHO partly because of its financial donations, and partly because of the perception that its health system is efficient and transparent, guided solely by science rather than by private interests. At the head of its health system are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thus, many countries are inclined to approve any drugs approved by the FDA. However, in 2021, Michael White, pharmacist and medication and dietary supplement safety researcher, observed that in the late 1950s the FDA refused to approve the use of thalidomide to treat morning sickness, sparing the US numerous debilitating birth defects such as the ones recorded in Europe and elsewhere. However, with the advent of HIV/AIDS from the early 1980s, AIDS activists agitated against long delays in getting experimental HIV drugs studied and approved by the FDA. Consequently, Congress passed the Prescription Drug User Fee Act in 1992, which President George H. W. Bush went on to sign into law, turning the FDA from a fully taxpayer-funded entity to an institution financed through tax dollars and new prescription drug user fees that manufacturers pay when submitting applications to the FDA for drug review and annual user fees based on the number of approved drugs they have on the market. Thus according to White, in 2021, of the FDA’s total US$5.9 billion budget, 45 per cent came from user fees, but 65 per cent of the funding for human drug regulatory activities were derived from user fees. The net effect of this change in FDA funding is that the manufacturers have acquired greater say in the approval process. More crucially for the rest of the world, as I wrote recently, over the past four decades or so, the proportion of the WHO’s budget received as core contributions from member states has been dwindling, while specified contributions from governments, private individuals, philanthropic organizations and big pharmaceutical companies have been rising phenomenally. David Bell explains that most of the finances from private entities are strictly tied to projects chosen by the financiers. I pointed out that the import of this is that the influence of unelected entities over the WHO is increasing while that of the peoples of the world through their elected representatives is dwindling, and this is, in effect, the erosion of state sovereignty, which, as I have explained elsewhere, is the right of a state to conduct its internal affairs without any interference from other state and non-state actors. It should therefore not have been surprising that while virologists have known about the effectiveness of natural immunity for decades, very little was said about it at the height of the COVID-19 drama, giving the false impression that humanity’s hope lay only in the vaccines, as though humanity has not weathered numerous viruses without vaccines for millennia. Yet this fact would only have been correctly factored into public health policy if conflicts of interests had been kept out of the processes of policy formulation and implementation, thereby keeping the pharmaceuticals from puppeteering the enforcement of needless booster shot mandate after needless booster shot mandate. Thus, vaccine mandates, while issued and enforced by governments, may be directed by the puppeteering hand of pharmaceutical companies with leverage over underfunded public health institutions, so that they may be the result of conflicts of interests. Readers might recall how CEOs of pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the COVID-19 vaccines routinely appeared on mainstream media stating how often people needed to receive “boosters”. It did not seem to occur to many that anyone who sells a product cannot be relied upon to give sound advice about how much of it, if any of it at all, one ought to buy, for that would be a blatant case of conflict of interests. Thus in February 2023, Esther de Haan wrote: “Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Sinovac made an extraordinary USD 90 billion in profits on their COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in 2021 and 2022.” According to de Haan, “SOMO’s new report Pharma’s Pandemic Profits shows that these enormous gains are largely due to decades of research funded by public investment, billions in grants for development and production, and tens of billions in Advanced Purchase Agreements (APAs) with governments.” The securitization of public health By “securitization” I refer to deliberate efforts to present dangers to public health as dangers to the survival of states. When states feel that their very existence is on the line, they unleash all the tools of violence at their disposal to defend themselves, which is to say that they declare a state of war. Countries in a state of war typically suspend civil liberties such as freedom of speech, movement and assembly in the name of public security, which is exactly what we saw in the advent of COVID-19 through lockdowns, curfews, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, among others. Thus towards the end of 2021, Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary in the Uhuru Kenyatta regime, sought to justify COVID-19 vaccine mandates by invoking the Public Health Act, whose Section 36 addresses situations in which Kenya appears to be existentially threatened by any formidable epidemic, endemic or infectious disease. Similarly, Article 17 of the recently adopted WHO Pandemic Treaty talks of managing “pandemics” through “whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches”. This is the language of a large and pervasive state which, at the height of the Cold War, the West routinely described as a “totalitarian state” – one which asserts the supremacy of the state as the embodiment of the will of the people. Thus, in a totalitarian state, all social, political, economic, intellectual, cultural, and spiritual activities are subordinated to the purposes of the rulers in the name of “the common good”. Put simply, a totalitarian state routinely violates personal freedoms such as those of assembly, movement and expression. Yet, draconian measures in the name of public health have a significant colonial angle, as they have their precedents in the international sanitary conferences that France initiated in 1851, resulting in internationally standardized quarantine regulations. Thus, as Delaram Akhavein, Meru Sheel and Seye Abimbola observe, the securitization of public health has colonial roots: “International Health was shaped through the colonial encounter – the need to protect the ‘metropole’ from the periphery – as these International Sanitary Conferences sought to safeguard Europe from the perceived threat posed by ‘exotic’ diseases. Such tendencies continue to inform how international health policies (most notably those related to infectious diseases) are developed and disseminated – enabling modern sovereign powers to maximize their power and control.” They also note that “existing power dynamics in global health are produced and maintained through political processes. Securitisation of health, which facilitates urgent and exceptional measures in response to an event, is a politically charged process with the tendency to further marginalise already marginalised individuals, groups, and nations.” Such securitization also justifies the deployment of surveillance, censorship and propaganda, to which we now turn. Enhanced surveillance through digitisation The centralization, commercialization and securitization outlined above would be close to impossible without surveillance, which, as I pointed out elsewhere, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines as “close watch kept over someone or something (as by a detective)”. For millennia, the ruling classes have deployed surveillance through what we would today refer to as intelligence services – people who listen to what the subjects are saying and report back to their bosses. In 1791, British philosopher Jeremy Bentham published the architectural drawings for a panopticon, which the Encyclopedia Britannica explains was “a prison consisting of a circular, glass-roofed, tanklike structure with cells along the external wall facing toward a central rotunda; guards stationed in the rotunda could keep all the inmates in the surrounding cells under constant surveillance.” Furthermore, as I observed in a previous article, with the advent of refined digitization now referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, surveillance has become much easier to undertake and the information thus acquired much more detailed. Thus, through digital platforms, hospitals, insurance firms, pharmaceutical companies and governments all acquire the personal health information of citizens along with the courses of treatment that doctors deploy with utmost ease. Besides, personal email, social media pages, and numerous digitized government documents such as birth certificates, identity cards and passports all provide massive information about each individual. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) can be deployed to quickly process all this information to produce an accurate and detailed profile of each individual. The loser in this arrangement is the patient whose privacy has been reduced to shreds as a multiplicity of unsolicited and unauthorized agents treat his/her personal information like this morning’s newspaper, thereby achieving the goal of Bentham’s panopticon way beyond anything he might have imagined. Censorship and propaganda

“Censorship” refers to any action intended to thwart the expression and dissemination of certain views and thus to influence public opinion in the direction preferred by the person engaging in it. Governments typically enforce censorship by promoting a culture of fear through threats, arrests, prosecutions, detentions without trial, and even forced disappearances and murders. Such measures also often result in people becoming accomplices of the censorship by urging each other to stay silent to avoid getting into trouble. In “Anatomy of Censorship in the COVID-19 Era”, I pointed out that with the advent of COVID-19, several measures have been deployed to promote censorship, including intimidation through distortion of science, the silencing of dissent on social media, surveillance, and propaganda. Besides, those expressing views that question official positions have been denied financial services (“de-banking”), their social media accounts have been closed (“de-platforming”), and their public appearances boycotted (“cancelling”). Besides, medical doctors with dissenting views about the COVID-19 public health protocols have had their practising licences withdrawn. It is noteworthy that while such measures are not as openly deployed as they were in 2020 to 2022, many of those who were subjected to them are yet to see the restitution that they evidently deserve. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, propaganda is the deliberate dissemination of facts, arguments, rumours, half-truths, or lies to influence public opinion. With the advent of COVID-19, sustained propaganda was deployed to reinforce censorship. Those who questioned official narratives about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 protocols were labelled as “conspiracy theorists”, “anti-science”, and spreaders of “misinformation” and “disinformation”, among others. Those who declined the COVID-19 “vaccines” were accused of being unmindful about other people’s welfare, and even of exposing the vaccinated to danger (a tacit admission that the “vaccines” were ineffective). Besides, articles were published in hitherto credible academic journals to reinforce official lines, the most notorious of which was the now infamous “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” in the journal Nature Medicine, which advanced the now discredited view that “SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes COVID-19] is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” The unwarranted expansion of public health through the “one-health” approach