Interview by Alison Morrow on the Virginia farm selling raw milk and pork as a private membership association and told to cease and desist
3 pm today ET and thereafter
I reproduced Lunatic Farmer Joel Salatin’s piece on this story YESTERDAY here.
For a deeper dive into what is happening, and how and why the government thinks it should shut down local food businesses that are not even selling to the public, tune in:
https://rumble.com/v6yr0xk-virginia-targets-raw-milk-private-members-club-bryson-lipscomb.html
I think the government is often used to stifle competition.
I think this situation with Trickling Springs, Chambersburg, PA in 2019 was possibly another example of the fear in certain industries of raw milk gaining wider traction so they use unethical parts of the state and federal governments to shut down farms that are gaining in size and ready to go to the next level.
https://www.phillyvoice.com/amish-country-ponzi-scheme-prison-sentence-trickling-springs-chamberburg-philip-riehl/
Raw milk is a threat to several huge industries?? ....... because it supports small farmers ?? supports smaller by comparison land owners ?? and it is a huge health boost?? (was amazed to read the raw milk cure at www.realmilk.com from 1929 .... precursor of Mayo clinic author?? )
In 19 years of PTA volunteering I know that the government trying to be nice to people is like Edward Scissorhands trying to pet a kitten. It is really hard.
Government can only be nice to people if several different huge self interested parties can agree that they all want to be nice to people at the same time and that it isn't going to hurt their self interests. It is really hard for the government to do the right thing, especially in the face of withering lobbying by huge self interested parties.
Praying for miraculous change.
My grandparents would get milk delivered in glass bottle non-homogenized and raw. Best milk ever tasted. Kemps bought it and shut the diary down.