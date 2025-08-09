Interview with Jonny Paradise on the history of vaccine liability shields, pesticide shields and the attack on farming
I mixed up the draft report on PFAS in sludge and the pesticide shield, for which there is no draft report. This will be fixed.
Liability shields, which protect manufacturer's products are insane. We have seen the results from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which removed liability for injury and death. Numerous families have suffered lifelong complications, which were never compensated by the Vaccine Court. It has paid off well over $5Billion, but many claims were denied. Those who received compensation...It came from a fee that every vaccine recipient had to pay. The vaccine manufacturers paid nothing. Our government must listen...American taxpayers can't afford any more Liability Shields.
Nice interview, but the problems discussed, though of utmost importance pale in comparison to the spraying of geoengineering.
It was mentioned that we are the only country that sprays poisons on our crops at harvest. Geoengineering always sprays to poison our entire web of life and every breath we take.
Your report on Panopticon was especially universal and informative in describing the Globalist Cult''s plan to reduce and control our population. But I didn't get much response to my comments concerning how the weather modification conspiracy fits in so nicely with the second problem you addressed of environmental destruction.
I don't understand why so little concern with probably the single most destructive program to humanity is so ignored.
Has anyone in your audience consulted the geoengineeringwatch.org platform where the marbles are all layed out for the truth of this atrocity? How can anyone poo-poo official scientific, government, military, internationally conspiratol, and weather industry coverup official documents. Not to mention film footage and programs of the equipment used in the conspiracy as well as a full length documentary that reinforces all claims?
The silence by our government and the mainstream media is deafening as it refers to the depopulation and control agenda of Globalist Cult that's pulling all the strings. The deafening response to this reality by by our citizens, particularly those involved in promoting truth is particularly disheartened.⁸