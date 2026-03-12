Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kim's avatar
kim
5h

Much respect to Iran and its people. I am so ashamed and disgusted by our government and its handlers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone
5h

Disaster. What a stupid war to start.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture