Iran announces its goals to be met, in order to end the war3 Tankers on fire in Iraqi territorial water (in the strait) tonight may be what the market knewMeryl NassMar 12, 2026https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/12/iran-war-live-oil-tankers-hit-in-iraq-tehran-sets-3-conditions-for-peaceSeems very reasonable for the winning side.
Much respect to Iran and its people. I am so ashamed and disgusted by our government and its handlers.
Disaster. What a stupid war to start.