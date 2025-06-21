Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Diane Weber
4h

Whatever happens, Israel and the US have guaranteed that 1) Iran will now perceive that it NEEDS a bomb to protect itself from such attacks, and will proceed to make one; and 2) other nations who don't have a nuclear arsenal will get one, just to keep itself from being bullied. Look at North Korea -- brandishing its nukes, firing practice missiles in the direction of Hawaii, etc. -- and no one messes with them. Why? The have nukes. The world is watching all of this, and drawing lessons from it.

Truth is, if Iran really did have a nuclear weapon, it would not have been attacked by Israel, and Pakistan would not have been offering to supply it with such.

Not sure if the US will actually go through with this. If we do, there will be a world conflagration that will flatten Israel, if not much of the planet. If not, the gravest danger remains that Israel, backed into a corner, will use its own nukes to save face, or will create another false flag attack (think: USS Liberty) to get the US to go in full force.

I had no idea how captured Trump was by Netanyahu and the Israel lobby. As a rock solid supporter of the President over the last ten years, I must reluctantly, and sadly say, I am truly ashamed of him.

Anonymous
4h

At least we see some compassion for the civilians in a few foreign countries. Unfortunately, the US Government doesn't give a rip about Americans. It would appear that all they care about is lining their own pockets!

Sad

