Iran has a Plan B: if Israel carries out successful assassinations going forward, the nation's leadership will nonetheless be assured/NYT
Regime change ain't happening. Time for Bibi to face justice.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/21/world/middleeast/iran-ayatollah-israel-war.html
Wary of assassination, Iran’s supreme leader mostly speaks with his commanders through a trusted aide now, suspending electronic communications to make it harder to find him, three Iranian officials familiar with his emergency war plans say.
Ensconced in a bunker, the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has picked an array of replacements down his chain of miliary command in case more of his valued lieutenants are killed.
And in a remarkable move, the officials add, Ayatollah Khamenei has even named three senior clerics as candidates to succeed him should he be killed, as well — perhaps the most telling illustration of the precarious moment he and his three-decade rule are facing.
Ayatollah Khamenei has taken an extraordinary series of steps to preserve the Islamic Republic ever since Israel launched a series of surprise attacks last Friday….
Ayatollah Khamenei, 86, is aware that either Israel or the United States could try to assassinate him, an end he would view as martyrdom, the officials said. Given the possibility, the ayatollah has made the unusual decision to instruct his nation’s Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for appointing the supreme leader, to choose his successor swiftly from the three names he has provided….
The fear of assassination and infiltration within Iran’s ranks is so widespread that the Ministry of Intelligence announced a series of security protocols, telling officials to stop using cellphones or any electronic devices to communicate. It has also ordered all senior government officials and military commanders to remain below ground, according to two Iranian officials.
Almost every day, the Ministry of Intelligence or the Armed Forces issue directives for the public to report suspicious individuals and vehicle movements, and to refrain from taking photographs and videos of attacks on sensitive sites….
“The security apparatus has concluded that, in this critical time, the internet is being abused to harm the lives and livelihoods of civilians,” said Ali Ahmadinia, the communications director for President Masoud Pezeshkian. “We are safeguarding the security of our country by shutting down the internet.”
On Friday, the Supreme National Security Council took it a step further, announcing that anyone working with the enemy must turn themselves into the authorities by the end of the day on Sunday, hand over their military equipment and “return to the arms of the people.” It warned that anyone discovered to be working with the enemy after Sunday would face execution.
So much for regime change
Israel’s attacks have set off a resurgence of nationalism among many Iranians, inside and outside the country, including many critical of the government. That sense of common cause has emerged in a torrent of social media posts and statements by prominent human rights and political activists, physicians, national athletes, artists and celebrities. “Like family, we may not always agree but Iran’s soil is our red line,” wrote Saeid Ezzatollahi, a player with Iran’s national soccer squad, Team Melli, on social media.
Hotels, guesthouses and wedding halls have opened their doors free of charge to shelter displaced people fleeing Tehran, according to Iranian news media and videos on social media. Psychologists are offering free virtual therapy sessions in posts on their social media pages. Supermarkets are giving discounts, and at bakeries, customers are limiting their own purchases of fresh bread to one loaf so that everyone standing in line can have bread, according to videos shared on social media. Volunteers are offering services, like running errands to checking on disabled and older residents.
Whatever happens, Israel and the US have guaranteed that 1) Iran will now perceive that it NEEDS a bomb to protect itself from such attacks, and will proceed to make one; and 2) other nations who don't have a nuclear arsenal will get one, just to keep itself from being bullied. Look at North Korea -- brandishing its nukes, firing practice missiles in the direction of Hawaii, etc. -- and no one messes with them. Why? The have nukes. The world is watching all of this, and drawing lessons from it.
Truth is, if Iran really did have a nuclear weapon, it would not have been attacked by Israel, and Pakistan would not have been offering to supply it with such.
Not sure if the US will actually go through with this. If we do, there will be a world conflagration that will flatten Israel, if not much of the planet. If not, the gravest danger remains that Israel, backed into a corner, will use its own nukes to save face, or will create another false flag attack (think: USS Liberty) to get the US to go in full force.
I had no idea how captured Trump was by Netanyahu and the Israel lobby. As a rock solid supporter of the President over the last ten years, I must reluctantly, and sadly say, I am truly ashamed of him.
At least we see some compassion for the civilians in a few foreign countries. Unfortunately, the US Government doesn't give a rip about Americans. It would appear that all they care about is lining their own pockets!
Sad