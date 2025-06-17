You heard that Iran used at least one hypersonic missile. But did any media explain what that meant? Hypersonic means exceeding the speed of sound by at least 5 times, or a speed of Mach 5 or higher. How fast is that? 3,800 miles per hour. Or faster.

Why does that matter? Because a missile traveling at Mach 5 or a faster speed cannot usually be intercepted by the THAAD or Patriot anti-missile systems. While the Patriot can reach the same speed, it cannot reliably overtake a hypersonic missile. Consider: both are traveling over a mile per second and you need a direct hit or something very close to it to stop the missile. Missiles of this nature turn the Iron Dome into the Chicken-wire Dome.

The Russian Oreshnik travels twice as fast: 7,600 mph. Cannot be stopped by any anti-missiles. If the US enters the war, and Russia enters for Iran, we will have no way in hell to stop an Oreshnik missile. BTW, the Oreshnik’s range allows them to reach the western US and Europe.

Are Israelis aware of this? Probably not. They seem to be the most propagandized people on earth. They have been falsely told they were impregnable.

Like China, Israel is a lab for what the globalists hope to do to the rest of us. Testing the best means of propaganda on a highly educated public. Israel has the most PhDs per capita. As we learned in the US, level of education appears to be directly correlated to gullibility.

Everyone seems to agree that Iran does not have a nuclear bomb. [Israel has at least several hundred.] But what Iran DOES have is enriched uranium. Placed in a few missiles it can create a dirty bomb. While it may not have the punch of a nuke, it could still destroy central Tel Aviv, or New York or London for the immediate future.

So please explain: why are we tempting Iran to use these weapons that happen to be unstoppable?

Is this the depopulation agenda at work?

For anyone still worried about antisemitism, I guarantee that when this mess is over, the amount of antisemitism in this world, and its ferocity, will be like nothing the world has ever seen.

As a Jew, I want to point out that Zionism is actually imperialism, just with a blue and while label pasted on it. It has nothing to do with Judaism. And Zionism has thrust off all its masks in Gaza, and now Iran. The Zionist masters are willing for the rest of us, Jews, Gentiles, Muslims, all, to die while they grab as much of planet earth as they can.

Israel has now assassinated Iran’s newly installed top General. One war crime after another.