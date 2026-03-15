Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
4h

I so appreciate your dedication and intelligent reporting, Meryl. Here, I am very concerned that your headline would lead with verbiage from WSJ's evidence-free claim of an Iranian cyberattack.

"The hackers behind the attack said they were retaliating on behalf of Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday."

You cite Stryker, NBC et al who also provide ZERO evidence. I'm shocked. The battle we have been fighting for decades in the vax arena is largely centered on the fact that pharma & co do not have evidence for their claims.

You can't change the wording on the alert that came into our inboxes, but you can change it here, on your Substack post. At the least, it should read "Alleged cyberattack..."

Your credibility is as important to us as it is to you.

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Nancy Pickle's avatar
Nancy Pickle
3h

Who knows if it's true or just more propaganda. Sounds a lot like the Russians supposedly interfering in the US elections. Meanwhile, the USraelis love bombing hospitals and targeting ambulances.

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